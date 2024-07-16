Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

