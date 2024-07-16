Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.6 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

