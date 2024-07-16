Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 567,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 99,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.