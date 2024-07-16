Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

