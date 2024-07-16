Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,539,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

Shares of IETC stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

