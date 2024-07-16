Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
