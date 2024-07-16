Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

