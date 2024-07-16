Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

