Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

