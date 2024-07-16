Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $530.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

