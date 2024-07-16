Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

