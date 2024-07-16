Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

