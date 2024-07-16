Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 38 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $767.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $738.58 and its 200 day moving average is $746.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

