Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 520 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $85.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

