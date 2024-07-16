Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $327.50 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $334.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.12.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

