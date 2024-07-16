Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS NOBL opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

