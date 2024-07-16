Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 96 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,946.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.03, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.