Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Insider Activity

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

