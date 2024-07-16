Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,514.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

