Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

