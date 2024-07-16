Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Paychex by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

