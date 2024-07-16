Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.