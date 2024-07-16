Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
