Mony Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 239 ($3.10) on Monday. Mony Group has a 12 month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.

In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,895.91). Insiders have acquired 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,766 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

