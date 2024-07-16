Moody’s (MCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $446.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $451.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

