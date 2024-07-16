Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Bank of America

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.

Shares of MCO opened at $446.70 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $451.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

