MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.61.

MP opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

