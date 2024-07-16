National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.63 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$27.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.30.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

