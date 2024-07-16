National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

