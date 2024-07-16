Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.79

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.79 and traded as high as $51.74. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 73,877 shares traded.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.