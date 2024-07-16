Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 9.6%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 39,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 123,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.