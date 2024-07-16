Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $740.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $664.46 and last traded at $662.08. 1,123,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,883,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.60.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.86.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.