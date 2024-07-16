Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $656.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.86.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

