Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 11,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Nevro has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nevro by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 48.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 35.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

