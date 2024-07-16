Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.