News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

