News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $29,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $139,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,483 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in News by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,928,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.