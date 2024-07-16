NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,295,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,895,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.8 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. NEXON has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

