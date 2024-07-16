NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

