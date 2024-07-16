Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 4.9%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. 589,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 371,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Niu Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
