Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 4.9%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. 589,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 371,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

About Niu Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 456,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

