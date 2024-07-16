Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 2,386 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.