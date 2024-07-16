nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 112.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 79.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,711,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

