NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

