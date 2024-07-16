NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NNN REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $45.19.
NNN REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.67%.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
