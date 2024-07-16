NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NNN REIT Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.67%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.