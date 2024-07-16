Nokia Oyj (NOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

