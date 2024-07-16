Nomura Securities Upgrades Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) to “Strong-Buy”

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Resonac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Resonac has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resonac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

Further Reading

