Northland Capmk Comments on Cantaloupe, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

CTLP stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

