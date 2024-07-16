Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,433 shares of company stock worth $59,858. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
