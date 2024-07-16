Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.