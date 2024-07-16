Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novartis Price Performance
NVS opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $112.48.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
