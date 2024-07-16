NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $16.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. NU has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NU by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

