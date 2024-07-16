NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

NVA stock opened at C$14.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

